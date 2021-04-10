Carrot Fiber Market 2020 – 2030 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Carrot Fiber Market: Overview

Globally, the enormous food and beverage industry is focused on adding dietary fibers such as carrot fiber to its products to add to their USPs.

Carrot fibers are commonly used in all forms of moist food for water preservation, but it can also be used as a carrier for liquid fragrance. The global carrot fiber market is constantly seeing new players entering, leading to low entry barriers.

This makes an incredibly cutthroat competitive environment in the market. This has contributed to the fast growth of the company and to competitive prices. Trends like these are expected to fuel the global demand for carrot fibers.

Demand for carrot fibers is experiencing an increase due to increased awareness among end-users about the importance of mitigating diseases in lifestyle. Consumers concentrate on enriching their diet with nutritious foods to guard against lifestyle diseases. In regions with a high prevalence of lifestyle diseases this trend is particularly pronounced.

Carrot Fiber Market: Dynamics

Carrot fiber is commonly used in all forms of moist food for water preservation, but it can also be used as a carrier for liquid fragrance, as a texturizing agent, and as a natural thickener. High intake of edible fibers such as carrot fiber, however, is likely to cause constipation, pain and other side effects.

While manufacturers concentrate on reducing these side effects, there is still concern among a large segment of consumers about including carrot fibers in their diets. The incidence of diabetes in India is comparatively high and thus the recent past has seen an increase in the adoption of edible fibers such as carrot fibers in India as market awareness. In addition, demand for edible fibers including carrot fiber in the United States is also likely to increase, as obesity has reached epidemic proportions in the country.

Carrot Fiber Market: Segmentation

The global carrot fiber market can be segmented on the basis of form, use and application

On the basis of form, the carrot fiber market can be segmented into:

Powder

Flakes

On the basis of use, the carrot fiber market can be segmented into:

Binder

Substitutes

On the basis of application, the carrot fiber market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Companion Animal Nutrition

Others

Carrot Fiber Market: Regional Overview

Developed economies such as the U.S. dominate the global market of carrot fiber followed by European countries due to the well-established food processing industry. With steady economic growth in emerging countries and raising people’s disposable income in those areas, demand for processed food is rapidly growing.

Asia–Pacific is considered the fastest-growing market and is projected to rise rapidly over the forecast period, with emerging economies such as China leading the global market share in carrot fiber. In terms of manufacturing and logistics, Asia also offers cost advantage. High demand coupled with low production costs is a big driving force benefiting the manufacturers and suppliers of carrot fibers.

Carrot Fiber Market: Key Players

The global carrot fiber market is fragmented with the presence of several competitors such as Ingredients, Inc., Shanghai Benefisha Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhongke Nature (Tianjin) Biotechnology, Walton’s and others. Several competitors are seeking to reach deeper into the global market with the constant improvisations in their distribution tactics and innovative product formulations in carrot fiber.

Large market share gathering strategies include new product releases, regional extensions, R&D investments and mergers & acquisitions. That lets them discover the value of the untapped market. Industry companies turn to supply chain deals with retailers and distributors to ensure that goods are distributed effectively through all regions.

