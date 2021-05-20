Carrier Screening Market – Industry Size, Future Trends, Development Strategy, Growth Rate, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

The Global Carrier Screening Market will be worth USD 6.13 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is positively affected by a few key parameters. The main biotechnological companies are trying to introduce and emphasise on a wide variety of affordable and technologically advanced screening test kits along with the solutions in order to keep a tab on the growing emergence of genetic disorders.

The study focuses on a wide-ranging analysis of the leading products and services available in this market, and, on the other hand, emphasizes the revenue share, pricing structure, sales & distribution, and production and growth rates each market segment. The report presents the principal market statistics and data in a tabular format to help readers get a better idea of the market dynamics.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2019, Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company based out of the U.S. launched the AmplideX® PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit. The technology helps in the early detection of variants associated with SMN1 gene duplication events as well as quantify numbers related to SMN1 and SMN2. By providing results from a single PCR reaction, the technology helps to increase efficiency by reducing time and effort.

The growth across the carrier screening bifurcation is estimated to continue to contribute to the growth of the market until 2030 due to the fact that, with this approach, tests for multiple genetic diseases can be carried out at once. The dominance of the market segment is also because of the heavy utilization of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique for genetic disease screening.

Over the forecast period, the DNA sequencing segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue in the carrier screening market because of the number of patents rising on an incremental scale across European and North American regions. Additionally, the awareness regarding the advantages of diagnosing critical diseases early is increasing, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in 2019 which can be attributed to the increasing number of tests conducted in order to analyze whether an individual is carrying the gene for an inherited disease. The major competitors across the globe are emphasising on the development of healthcare infrastructure. Over the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecasted period as people in India, China, and Australia are becoming aware of genetic diseases and screening tests.

Key participants MedGenome Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natera Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Corporation of America Holdings, and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Carrier Screening Market on the technology, end-user, medical condition, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) DNA Sequencing Polymerase Chain Reaction Microarrays Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Reference Laboratories Physician Offices and Clinics Others

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pulmonary Conditions Hematological Conditions Neurological Conditions Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The latest research endows readers with an extensive database of the worldwide Carrier Screening business sector and anticipates massive growth of the Carrier Screening market in the upcoming years. The report focuses on pivotal factors like the latest market trends, sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, and regional concentration. It helps the readers determine the overall market shares held by distributors and traders engaged in this market through the supply chain. In addition, the report undertakes a comprehensive study of the market using advanced analytical methods, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

It entails a detailed inspection of the Carrier Screening market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report provides the reader with a deep understanding of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and powerful business tactics.

Furthermore, the report identifies the key regions and segments that influence the Carrier Screening market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Carrier Screening Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carrier Screening Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on the early detection of diseases and its prevention

4.2.2.2. Rising number of application areas of screening tests in genetic disorder

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Ethical and social implications surrounding carrier screening

4.2.3.2. Heavy costs and reimbursement issues of carrier testing

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Carrier Screening Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. DNA Sequencing

5.1.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.1.3. Microarrays

5.1.4. Others

Chapter 6. Carrier Screening Market By End User Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Reference Laboratories

6.1.3. Physician Offices and Clinics

6.1.4. Others

CONTINUED…!

