Carrageenan Market: Sets The Table For Continued Growth 2026 | Leading Players- Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan, Marcel Trading Corporation

Global carrageenan market is set to witness a substantial CAGR 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of carrageenan and increasing prevalence of private label products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan, Marcel Trading Corporation, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, TBK Manufacturing Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Caldic B.V., Ina Food Industry Co., Ltd., Danlink Ingredients (Pty) LTD., AEP Colloids Inc, Ingredients Solutions Inc, Gelymar, Scalzo Trading Co Pty Ltd, FMC Corporation., CP Kelco U.S., Inc, W Hydrocolloids Inc, ZAMBOANGA CARRAGEENAN, Devson Impex Private Limited, AquAgri Processing Private Limited, Aquarev Industries, Innovative Food Solutions LAUTA among others.

Carrageenan is an additive for the thickening, emulsification and preservation of food and drink. They are natural ingredients which are derived from the red seaweed. Cream, ice cream, coconut milk, hemp milk, deli meats, cottage cheese, almond milk and other are some of the common sources of the carrageenan. They don’t have any taste or nutritional value. They are also used as an alternative for fat in low fat dairy and food replacement. Kappa, lambda and Lota are common type of carrageenan and are widely used in application such as food, personal, pharmaceutical and other.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of carrageenan from food industry will drive the market growth

Increasing usage of carrageenan rather than gelatine in production process of vegan products will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising health consciousness among population and rising awareness about the ingredients in the packaged foods also acts as a market driver

New product launched in the market will also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of alternatives in the market will restrain the market growth

Carrageenan can cause bloating, inflammation, color cancer, food allergies and other which can also hamper its demand in the market

Geographical Coverage of Carrageenan Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Carrageenan Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Carrageenan Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Carrageenan Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Carrageenan Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

