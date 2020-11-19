Carrageenan Market: Explosive Growth To 2020 – 2026 | Top Companies- Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan, Marcel Trading Corporation

A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market research report. This Carrageenan Market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest. Markets at local, regional and global level are considered in this Carrageenan Market report.

Global carrageenan market is set to witness a substantial CAGR 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of carrageenan and increasing prevalence of private label products are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan, Marcel Trading Corporation, ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, TBK Manufacturing Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, Caldic B.V., Ina Food Industry Co.,, Danlink Ingredients (Pty), AEP Colloids Ingredients Solutions Gelymar, Scalzo Trading Co Pty FMC Corporation., CP Kelco U.S., W Hydrocolloids ZAMBOANGA CARRAGEENAN, Devson Impex Private Limited, AquAgri Processing Private Limited, Aquarev Industries, Innovative Food Solutions LAUTA among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Carrageenan Market

Carrageenan is an additive for the thickening, emulsification and preservation of food and drink. They are natural ingredients which are derived from the red seaweed. Cream, ice cream, coconut milk, hemp milk, deli meats, cottage cheese, almond milk and other are some of the common sources of the carrageenan. They don’t have any taste or nutritional value. They are also used as an alternative for fat in low fat dairy and food replacement. Kappa, lambda and Lota are common type of carrageenan and are widely used in application such as food, personal, pharmaceutical and other.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand of carrageenan from food industry will drive the market growth

Increasing usage of carrageenan rather than gelatine in production process of vegan products will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising health consciousness among population and rising awareness about the ingredients in the packaged foods also acts as a market driver

New product launched in the market will also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of alternatives in the market will restrain the market growth

Carrageenan can cause bloating, inflammation, color cancer, food allergies and other which can also hamper its demand in the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Cargill announced the expansion of their Seabrid portfolio with the launch of new carrageenan extract Satiagel Se which is specially designed for texturising solution in creamy dairy desserts. This new carrageenan extract is based on 100% cultivated seaweed and is manufactured using sustainably sourced ingredients. The main aim of the launch is to provide the customer with combination of high quality desserts at affordable price

In May 2018, Marcel, announced the acquisition of Cebu carrageenan plant from CP Kelco. With this, now company will be handling four carrageenan plants. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their portfolio and technical abilities. With this Cebu plant now company can work closely with the seaweed farmers

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Carrageenan Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Carrageenan Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Carrageenan Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Carrageenan.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Carrageenan.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Carrageenan by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Carrageenan Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Carrageenan Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Carrageenan.

Chapter 9: Carrageenan Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

