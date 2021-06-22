Carpooling Software Market Opportunity Assessment, SWOT Analysis 2021-2026 | Uber Technologies, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool

The latest study released on the Global Carpooling Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Carpooling Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys by other persons who are willing to travel for the same location and agree to share travel expenses among them. The carpooling software connects car owners/drivers and co-travelers to share within city journeys or long-distance trips together with the intension of both saving fuel prices. This software connects various users to share their car journeys as per the need. The International Energy Association projected that there will be 1.7 billion cars on the road by 2035. This means there will increase traffic in the upcoming year, to avoid meeting traffic many of the people will use carpooling software to know which carpooling will take the least time to reach their destination. This will boom the demand for carpooling software in the next few years

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Uber Technologies, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, Splitting Fares, Waze Mobile Limited, Shared Rides, Via Transportation, Zimride, Scoop Technologies, Ola Cabs, SRide, Meru Cabs, Dida Chuxing

Carpooling Software Market Latest Insights:

In September 2018, French startup Klaxit partnered with Uber for carpooling service for last-minute changes. Klaxit will book Uber rides for its users.

Market Drivers:

Emergence of Internet Penetration and the Use of Smartphones

Rising Cost of Vehicle Ownership

Save Money and Time for Individuals Car Traveling



Market Trends:

Customize and Schedule Carpooling as per Needs

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Adoption of Carpooling Software by Working Population for Daily Travelling

Growing Demand for Carpooling for Outstation Rides

Market Challenges:

Fraud Identities of Car Riders

Data Privacy Concerns

The Global Carpooling Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Business, Personal), Platform (Desktop, Mobile, Tablets), Price (Freeware, Licensed), Software Type (Standalone, Integrated), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Payment Method (Wallet, Credit/Debit Card, Cash)

Carpooling Software Market Mergers & Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Carpooling Software Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Carpooling Software Market

Chapter 3 – Carpooling Software Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Carpooling Software Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Carpooling Software Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Carpooling Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Carpooling Software Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

