Carpets & Rugs Market Rising Investments in Research & Development Activities 2021-2026| Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

The Global Carpets & Rugs Market, report gave a careful examination of the driving factors, development trends, restraints, challenges, and rewarding difficulties to exhibit the current and future market situation. The Research Insights has tried to give a complete report that contain of the key market techniques based on the latest technologies, applications, and various geographies around the world. The market is required to show huge development over the forecast period increasing demand for Carpets & Rugs.

The Global Carpets & Rugs Market, was valued at USD 88.28 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 112.71 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Key Market Players: Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Tarkett S.A., Lowes Companies, Inc., Interface Inc., Dixie Group, Inc., Oriental Weavers Company for Carpet., Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Victoria PLC, The Home Depot, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Ikea Group, Engineered Floors LLC, Royalty Carpet Mills, Inc., Stark Carpet Corp., Invista, Milliken & Company, Kraus Carpet Mills Ltd., Couristan, Inc., ABBey Carpet & Floor, Axminster Carpets Ltd, Floor Coverings International, Avalanche Flooring, Inc., Foamex International Inc

Market Segmentation by Types:

Tufted

Woven

Needle-punched

Knotted

Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Others

Carpets & Rugs Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Carpets & Rugs Market Report Highlights:

– The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities market forecasts until 2026.

– Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

– Key developments and strategies observed in the market

– In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

– Key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

