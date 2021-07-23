Carpet Tiles Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Carpet tiles come under soft covering flooring market and is available in different colors, patterns, and textures as per the rise in demand and trends of the market. Carpet tiles are used as common alternative to the rolled carpet and are used mainly in commercial building such as schools, libraries, airports, and corporate offices.

In addition, carpet tiles are easier to install than the traditional tiles and can be installed in variety of floors like concrete, timber, and other surfaces. These tiles are wear-resistant, sound-proof, waterproof, anti-static, flame-retardant, anti-fouling, dimensionally stable, non-deformable, non-discoloring, extremely convenient to fit, and have other advantages, which are required for the commercial building. In addition, carpet tiles act as insulation and help in trapping heat in cold weather, which increases its demand in cold countries. Innovation in the industry is related to eco-friendly carpet tiles manufacturing.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Tapibel, Shaw Industries, EO Technology Co. Ltd., Tuntex, Japan Carpet Co., Ltd. (JCC), SUMINOE Co.Ltd., Beaulieu, Nabel Ceramics, Wuxi Diamond Carpet Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd., Hunan Tianxin Technology Co.Ltd., Interface

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The effect of Covid-19 has been harsh on real-estate industry which has declined the sales of other materials used for construction and home furnishing.

The manufacturers are facing problems with raw material procurement and labor unavailability.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

A steady increase in demand for carpet tiles is seen from hospital facilities, educational institutes, corporate offices, and other commercial space as these tiles do need not be cut during the maintenance of telephone, electrical wires, and subfloor vents. Also, rise in demand for innovative high-end designed offices, commercial building due to growth of real-estate, renovation of old building, and trend of designer floor to comply interior design of office are the factors that drive the growth of the global carpet tiles market.

In addition, rise in nuclear families and growth of tourism & hospitality industry has increased the demand for carpet tiles. However, enforcement of laws for carbon emission and waste disposal by different government bodies constrains the growth of the global market. Contrarily investment by market leaders in R&D for eco-friendly manufacturing process paves the way for more development in the sector.

The global carpet tiles market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

New tiles that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Market players have come up with new technologies to provide easy installation of tiles and better stain resistant tiles that can be easily cleaned. Tapibel has launched a series of tiles under the brand name “INCATI” i.e.

Innovative Carpet Tiles which has range of tiles that have sound reduction technology and reduces sound up to 30% depending on the location and installation. The INCATI carpet tile reduces the sound generated from computers, photocopy machines, office noises and other surrounding noise. In addition, hospitals have high demand of INCATI tiles as the patients need complete silence and quiet environment.

North America and U.S. Market to Experience Major Growth

North America has the highest share of market and is projected to grow substantially in future as a large number of residential and commercial buildings have been developed due to urbanization. Moreover, rise in demand for green buildings in the U.S. because of environment pollution is expected to fuel the sales of eco-friendly and lightweight carpet tiles.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Square

Rectangle Application Residential

Commercial

Others Distribution Channel Retail Store

Online

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global carpet tiles industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global carpet tiles market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global carpet tiles market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global carpet tiles market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Carpet Tiles Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the carpet tiles market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

