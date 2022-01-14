Carolina Deslandes tests positive for Covid-19 – but is released before the Coliseums

The singer will perform in Lisbon and Porto from January 20th to 23rd. But in the meantime he had to cancel a concert in Aveiro.

Carolina Deslandes performs at the Coliseums in January.

Carolina Deslandes announced she is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. “I’ve had Covid since Tuesday afternoon. I haven’t left the house. I’ll do my isolation until the 18th. I had to postpone my concert in Aveiro to Friday and Fernando will replace me. [Daniel]“He wrote on Instagram.

Concerts in the Colosseum are not at risk, he assures. Carolina Deslandes will perform at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon on January 20th and 21st. On the following two days, on the 22nd and 23rd, he performed in the Coliseu do Porto.

The singer says there is “no reason until you see it” [estes concertos] be moved “. “We’ll all be there together,” he guarantees. “Just send me your best wishes, prayers, and beautiful things to see if this goes away quickly,” he concluded.