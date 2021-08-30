Carolina Deslandes and Miguel Araújo give free concerts in Benfica

The aim is to celebrate the anniversary of the Baldaya Palace, the cultural center of this Lisbon district.

Carolina Deslandes plays on Sunday.

To celebrate the anniversary of the Palácio Baldaya in Benfica, Lisbon – which reopened four years ago – the space will host free concerts by Carolina Deslandes and Miguel Araújo, among others.

The program begins on Wednesday, September 1st at 7 p.m. with an opera gala. The next day from 9 p.m. you can see an interpretation of the musical “Amália, Fado e Saudade”.

The program will continue on September 4th with the performance of Miguel Araújo from 6 p.m. The musician from Porto presents the album “Peixe Azul”. The next day, Carolina Deslandes takes the stage at the same time to perform some of her greatest hits. Admission is free, but prior reservation is required via the email ticketiraonline@nulljf-benfica.pt.

