Carlos Alberto Montaner, Prominent Critic of Castro’s Cuba, Dies at 80

Carlos Alberto Montaner, a author who escaped Cuba shortly after its Communist revolution, then constructed a profession as one of many exile group’s main opponents of the Castro regime, died on June 29 at his dwelling in Madrid. He was 80.

His son, Carlos, confirmed the loss of life, from euthanasia. Mr. Montaner had been affected by progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurological illness just like Parkinson’s.

In a column printed 4 days after his loss of life, Mr. Montaner praised Spain for making it authorized to finish one’s life in instances of terminal sickness like his. “I fulfill my want to die in Madrid,” he wrote. “I accomplish that whereas nonetheless having fun with the flexibility to precise my will.”

All through his profession as a novelist, essayist and political commentator, Mr. Montaner developed a repute as a fierce critic of the Castro authorities and defender of classical liberalism.