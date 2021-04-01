Cargo Shipping Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Global Cargo Shipping Market is valued approximately at USD 11.44 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The global market for freight transport is projected to draw substantial demand and the market is powered primarily by global economic growth. Depending on the freight and the type of accommodation, packing, receiving and securing requires various kind of ships to be transported. Investment in port facilities and the global supply-command period would have a positive impact on the cargo shipping industry. Growing investment in port facilities, the global supply and demand cycle are also main drivers for the cargo shipping industry. Expansion of commercial passages, such as the Panama Canal and the Suez Canal, increases the ability of the waterways and allows the movement of larger vessels to be used for freight transport. A growing number of countries entering into free trade negotiations would improve the freight shipping industry. In addition, numerous free trade agreements such as NAFTA, AFTA, TPSEP and others have greatly enabled countries to improve their economies. These agreements are not only responsible for the development of trade between countries, but also have a significant impact on the shipping industry. The developed countries have also been pushing economic growth in recent years. Improved expertise in the supply chain for maritime trading has brought major changes as developed countries begin to achieve greater market share in the freight shipping industry. Although land and ship freight transport remain favorable alternatives, air freight transport is known to be the economical and most unimpeded mode of transport.

According to the airline group IATA, freight volumes rose by 4.1% to 63.7 million metric tons in 2018. However, the industry estimate suggests that the figure may drop by 3.7% to 65.9 million metric tons in 2019. In terms of freight-to-kilometer (FTK), air freight grew in March 2019 following three months of year-on-year declines. However, the freight industry is projected to benefit from lower levels in 2019. Total freight sales are forecast to hit USD 116.1 billion in 2019, up from USD 109.8 billion in 2018.

The regional analysis of global Cargo Shipping Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to growing demand for transport facilities is a core factor of the global shipping market for containers. The growing number of factories and processing units has fueled the development of the global shipping market for containers. In addition, a number of governments organizations are now boosting the development of the global shipping container industry by giving detailed advice to shipping firms.

Major market player included in this report are:

A.P. Moller – Mrsk A/S

Mediterranean Shipping Company Sa

China Cosco Holdings Company Limited

CMA CGM S.A

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Ceva Logistics

Panalpina Welttransport (Holding) AG

Deutsche Bahn AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Cargo Type:

Liquid

Dry

General

Containers

By Industry Type:

Food

Electrical/Electronics

Mineral Fuels & Oils

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

