Cargo Shipping Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Nippon Express, Deutsche Bahn AG, and More

Cargo Shipping Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Cargo Shipping Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global cargo shipping market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising economic and increasing investment in the port infrastructure are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Key Drivers, Restraint and Global Cargo Shipping Market Development:

1)Increasing globalization is the major factor driving the market growth 2) Rising investment in the port infrastructure is driving the growth of this market 3) Free trade agreements between different countries is the major factor driving the growth of the market

Increasing environmental changes globally and geopolitics is another factor restraining the market growth.

1) In August 2018, Maersk announced the launch of their first ever container ship on an Arctic route along Russia’s north coast- Venta Maersk. This new vessel has the ability to carry 3600 containers and this is specially planned to discover an unknown route for container shipping and collecting scientific data 2) In December 2017, China announced the launch of their new electric- cargo ship which has the ability to carry 2200 tons of cargo. This new electric cargo will take around two hours to get recharged and can travel upto 50 miles with the speed of 8 miles per hour. The battery also has 1,000 lithium-ion packs which can be supported with extra units if the cargo is heavier

Key Players: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cargo shipping market are A.P. Moller – Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., CMA CGM, DHL Global Forwarding, COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS Co., Ltd., Nippon Express, Deutsche Bahn AG, Hapag-Lloyd AG, CEVA Logistics, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd, Universal Cargo Management., SeaRates LLC, Jet Freight, Cargo Care India, American Airlines, Inc., ECS, Amerijet International, Inc., King Ocean Services Limited., Amit Cargo International, Emirates SkyCargo and others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

