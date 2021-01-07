Career and Education Counseling App Market 2021-28 surge promising growth with Mindler, ReachIvy, CareerGuide, Mapmytalent, iDreamcareer, Univariety, Times Ascent, TimesJob, Naukri, Indeed, LinkedIn, Monster, GulfTalent, Careers360, Career Guidance, Meritnation

Career Counselling helps us understand the career options that we have, and how to pursue them. It makes us aware of our strengths and weaknesses and lets us know what career would be best suited for us along with discussing the obstacles that we may face along the way.

The main aim of career counseling is to help students and professionals choose a field that is in tune with their skills and their job expectations. Thus, with professional help, most candidates end up choosing the right career and perform their level best, which ultimately helps them succeed.

Students and job seekers worldwide face a common dilemma: Which is the best course to study for an amazing career and what are jobs now trending. Their predicament is further aggravated by the conspicuous absence of career counselors at educational institutes and the exorbitant rates charged by private job consultants.

India needs 1.5 million career counselors to cater to 400 million youths. Currently, there are less than approx 5000 trained career counselors available to address this growing demand. As per the India Today report, need for 1.4 million career counselors in the next ten years.

Report Consultant announced latest research on growth factors and development of Global Career and Education Counseling App Market. A detailed study accumulated to offer latest insights about acute features of the Career and Education Counseling App market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Career and Education Counseling App Market Study assures you to advise higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Career and Education Counseling App, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

The study report offers a comprehensive analysis of Career and Education Counseling App market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, the report explains the major challenges and risks to face in the forecast period.

Major segmentation by type:

Career guidance

Career coaching

Guidance counseling

Personal guidance

Career consulting

Others

Major segmentation by counseling techniques:

Developing a therapeutic relationship

Defining goals

Creating room for self-exploration

Understanding the job market

Helping turn life themes into career goals

Major segmentation by guidance counseling:

Educational

Vocational

Psychological

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

The research report of the Career and Education Counseling App market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. Moreover, the research report presents a comprehensive analysis about the opportunities, new products, and technological innovations in the market for the players.

Additionally, the research report on Career and Education Counseling App market provides an in depth analysis about market status, market size, revenue share, industry development trends, products’ advantages and disadvantages of the enterprise, enterprise competition pattern, industrial policy and regional industrial layout characteristics. Thus the study report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, estimation of market growth during the forecast period.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Career and Education Counseling App Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.

Detailed TOC of Career and Education Counseling App Market Research Report-

– Career and Education Counseling App Introduction and Market Overview

– Career and Education Counseling App Market, by Application

– Career and Education Counseling App Industry Chain Analysis

– Career and Education Counseling App Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Career and Education Counseling App Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Career and Education Counseling App Market

i) Global Career and Education Counseling App Sales ii) Global Career and Education Counseling App Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

