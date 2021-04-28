Cardiovascular Information System Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Growth, Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cardiovascular Information System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The cardiovascular information system (CVIS) refers to an advanced software solution that collects clinical information in the form of electronic medical records (EMR). It is used for echocardiography, hemodynamics monitoring, vascular ultrasound, electrophysiology, cardiac and peripheral catheterization, etc. CVIS stores the information in real-time across several locations, which is often used to evaluate cardiac diseases. This helps in streamlining workflows and minimizing errors, thereby enabling physicians to make rational therapeutic decisions.

Market Trends

The growing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary lifestyle habits, have led to an increasing demand for CVIS. Furthermore, the rapid digitization and constant developments in the healthcare information technology (IT) sector are also propelling the CVIS industry. The rising adoption rate of zero-footprint systems and increasing demand for remotely accessing medical data in healthcare facilities further fuel the market growth. The growing popularity of CVIS for enhancing the efficiency and interoperability of diagnostic centers is also driving the market. The increasing penetration of data-driven technologies and rising investments in R&D activities are anticipated to drive the cardiovascular information system market.

Cardiovascular Information System Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AGFA Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Digisonics

Fujifilm Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Lumedx

Mckesson Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, mode of operation, end-user, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

CVIS (Cardiovascular Information System)

C-PACS (Cardiology Picture Archiving and Communication System)

Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Web-based

Onsite

Cloud-based

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cardiac Cath Labs

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Catheterization

Echocardiography

Electrocardiogram

Electrophysiology

Nuclear Cardiology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

