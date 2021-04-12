Cardiovascular Information System Market Size Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2027

Global Cardiovascular Information System Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Cardiovascular Information System Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Cardiovascular Information System market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027.

Global Cardiovascular Information System Market Size to reach USD 1581 million by 2027. Global Cardiovascular Information System Market is valued approximately at USD 848 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Cardiovascular information system (CVIS) is a type of digitized platform of research material software architecture that facilitates easy report generation and distribution and provides timely access to cardiovascular electronic medical records (EMR) in reports, images, and waveforms.

These systems are also applied in electrocardiography (ECG) data management, catheterization, echocardiography, and vascular solutions. The use of CVIS also enables cardiologists to take a precise therapeutic decision on-time while sustaining higher level of patient care and reduced cost of treatment, which may contribute to the high market growth across the globe. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world, rising focus on operational superiority and reducing rate of medication error, and rising R&D activities by companies to advance new technologies in cardiac stroke management are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity around the world, taking an almost 17.9 million lives of people every year. While as per the American Heart Association, around 17.6 million deaths were registered due to CVD in the year 2016 and is likely to grow almost 23.6 million by the year 2030. While, in May 2019, Boston Scientific’s VICI VENOUS STENT System has authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), intended for the treatment of iliofemoral venous obstructive disease. Therefore, the high incidences of cardiovascular diseases and rising R&D activities to launch new systems are likely to stimulate the demand for cardiovascular information system all over the world. However, the high cost and technical complexities related to cardiovascular information system are the few factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Lumedx Corporation

Digisonics Inc.

The regional analysis of the global Cardiovascular Information System market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of advanced systems for healing diseases, along with the wide presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure across the developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the cardiovascular information system market across the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

CVIS

CPACS

By Mode of Operation:

Web-based

On-site and cloud-based

