Cardiovascular Information System Market Hit Stunning CAGR of +8% Share by Rise in Applications Scope in Technology Over the Forecast Period 2021 To 2028 with Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Hearing Disorders to Drive Growth
The Global Cardiovascular Information System Market is expected to reach USD 917.2 Million by 2028 from USD 621.4 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of +8%.
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a class of diseases that involve the heart or blood vessels. Cardiovascular disease includes coronary artery diseases (CAD) such as angina and myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack). Other CVDs include stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy, heart arrhythmia, congenital heart disease, valvular heart disease, carditis, aortic aneurysms, peripheral artery disease, thromboembolic disease, and venous thrombosis.
Based on components, the cardiovascular information system market is segmented into software, Service, and hardware. The service segment is growing at a highest CAGR of 9.3% of the market in 2021. The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. Factor such as growing need to integrate CVIS with CPACS/EMR and other cardiology modules is driving the market growth in this component segment.
Major Players in Orthodontic Tooth Equipment market are:
Mckesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, AGFA Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Merge Healthcare, Digisonics, Cerner Corporation, and Lumedx.
By Type
- CVIS
- C-PACS
By Component
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
By Mode of Operation
- Web-based
- Onsite
- Cloud-based
By End User
- Hospitals
- Large Hospitals
- Medium-sized Hospitals
- Small Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
By Application
- Catheterization Lab CVIS Solutions
- Echocardiography Lab CVIS Solutions
- Electrophysiology Lab CVIS Solutions
- Nuclear Cardiology CVIS Solutions
- Cardiothoracic Center CVIS Solutions
- ECG Studies/Holter monitoring CVIS Solutions
- Pacemaker/ICD Lab CVIS Solutions
- Heart Failure Centers CVIS Solutions
- Outpatient Clinics CVIS Solutions
- Other Applications
The report moreover includes an in-detailed summary of the competitive landscape and organizational structure of the Global Cardiovascular Information System Market. This will offer users a rational knowledge of the state of drivers, threats, major opportunities, and the prime standards affecting the market.
Cardiovascular Information System Market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. Both established and new players in the Cardiovascular Information System industry can use this report for complete understanding of the market.
