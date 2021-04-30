Cardiovascular Information System Market 2021 Share, Growth, Demand, Trends, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts to 2027 Cardiovascular Information System Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by System Type (Cardiology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (CPACS) and Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS)), by Component (Software, Hardware and Services), by Application (Echocardiography Lab CVIS Solutions, Catheterization Lab CVIS Solutions, Electrophysiology Lab CVIS Solutions, Nuclear Cardiology CVIS Solutions and Other Applications), By Mode of Operation (Web-Based CVIS, Onsite CVIS and Cloud-Based), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Cardiovascular Centers)

Cardiovascular information system (CVIS) enables collection of digital data of research and clinical information. These systems are used in health information technology (IT) to obtain better efficacy, reduces the costs and accommodate increased patient volume. CVIS enables the unification of all cardiology division data at a single place.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cardiovascular Information System Market:

Mckesson Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

Lumedx

Digisonics, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

IBM Watson Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, focus on operational excellence and reducing the rate of medication errors, introduction of CVIS enables healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs and is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, development of next-generation IT security solutions, cloud based solutions are expected to offer opportunity for the growth of cardiovascular information system market during the forecast period.

The cardiovascular information system market is segmented based on system type as, cardiology picture archiving and communication systems (CPACS) and cardiovascular information system (CVIS). On the basis of component, the market is segmented as, software, hardware and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, echocardiography lab CVIS solutions, catheterization lab CVIS solutions, electrophysiology lab CVIS solutions, nuclear cardiology CVIS solutions and other applications. On the basis of mode of operation, cardiovascular information system market is segmented into web-based CVIS, onsite CVIS and cloud-based. Based on the end user the market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic centers and cardiovascular centers.

The Cardiovascular Information System Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Cardiovascular Information System Market.

The “Global Cardiovascular Information System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global Cardiovascular Information System Market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cardiovascular Information System Market with detailed market segmentation by type, specialty, surgery, and geography. The global Cardiovascular Information System Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Cardiovascular Information System Market.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

