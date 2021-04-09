Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health

DBMR has published a market research report on the Cardiovascular Digital Solutions market considering the changes in the market dynamics owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers a detailed overview of the historic events and the latest developments that have shaped the market forecast till 2027. The report gives facts about market investment policies, regional trends with top manufacturers outlook. The report on the global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions market such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. The areas covered in the large scale Cardiovascular Digital Solutions report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

The major players of the Cardiovascular Digital Solutions market are:

iRhythm Technologies, Inc

Apple Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hill-Rom Services Inc

Uber Diagnostics

AliveCor, Inc

Verily Life Sciences LLC

HeartFlow, Inc

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

Nanowear, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Proteus Digital Health

Cardiac Insight Inc

eviCore healthcare

Bay Labs, Inc

Change Healthcare

Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Unobtrusive Testing

CVD Health Informatics

Cardiac Rehab Programs

By Components

Devices Wearables Biosensor Technologies

Software

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based/Web-Based

On-Premise

By End-Users

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Cardiovascular digital solutions can be defined as the integration and implementation of digital technologies, like smartphones, software, wearables, sensors, AI and virtual healthcare solutions. Through the help of digital healthcare systems the method of healthcare delivery can be transformed and streamlined to provide more efficient solutions.

Market Drivers

Increasing rate of prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions instead of traditional ones is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Concerns related to the theft of data from these digital healthcare software and solutions; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of large funding amid lack of infrastructure in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, BioTelemetry, Inc. announced that they had acquired Geneva Healthcare for approximately USD 45 million. The company will be combined under the BioTelemetry, Inc.’s name and will expand the service offerings that will be provided by BioTelemetry, Inc. to the patients.

In April 2018, Proteus Digital Health announced the development and launch of 31 new digital healthcare solutions for a number of medical conditions and disorders. This significant launch of products will help patients to undertake the treatment for their medical conditions as it provides a better adoption rate in comparison to traditional drugs.

Competitive Landscape and Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cardiovascular digital solutions market are iRhythm Technologies, Inc.; Apple Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Hill-Rom Services Inc.; Uber Diagnostics; AliveCor, Inc.; Verily Life Sciences LLC; HeartFlow, Inc.; Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.; BioTelemetry, Inc.; Nanowear, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Proteus Digital Health; Cardiac Insight Inc.; eviCore healthcare; Bay Labs, Inc.; Change Healthcare and Medtronic.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2027? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market? What are the key factors driving the Cardiovascular Digital Solutions market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Cardiovascular Digital Solutions market? Who are the key vendors in the Cardiovascular Digital Solutions market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market?

Cardiovascular Digital Solutions Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

