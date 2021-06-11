Cardiopulmonary Ventilators Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Cardiopulmonary Ventilators Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency procedure which is initiated to manually preserve intact brain function to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is suffering from cardiac arrest. It combines both chest compressions along with artificial ventilation. In cardiopulmonary ventilators are essential medical devices and equipment those are used in the Cardiopulmonary resuscitation process. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is majorly used to treat people with cardiovascular diseases therefore increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe accelerates the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Health Organization, over 17.9 million people across the globe die due to cardiovascular diseases which is an estimate of 31% of all death globally. Also, more than 75% of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases occurs in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, COVID-19 has its major adverse effect in people those who are suffering from cardiovascular diseases, low immune system and in geriatric population.

People with cardiovascular diseases face critical problem in breathing, therefore demand for Cardiopulmonary Ventilators is expected to grow to rescue cardiovascular patients affected with corona virus. However, stringent government regulation regarding usage of Cardiopulmonary Ventilators is hampering the market growth over the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Cardiopulmonary Ventilators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in healthcare expenditure by the government across the region along with growing incidence of COVID-19 in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cardiopulmonary Ventilators market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Getinge

Dragerwerk AG

Smith’s Group

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Portable Ventilators

Stationary Ventilators

By End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centres

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

