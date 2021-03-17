Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Industry?

Market Overview

According to Statistics, Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market accounted for USD 1,603.16 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.50% during the review period of 2020 to 2027. Cardiopulmonary revival (CPR) is a lifesaving method helpful in numerous crises, including a respiratory failure or close suffocating, in which somebody's breathing or heartbeat has halted. During a heart failure, due to an inadequate inventory of blood, the heart quits pulsating. In such conditions, blood flow imperative to supporting life can be given by continually packing the heart through an actual power applied to the patient's chest. This salvage strategy is named cardiopulmonary revival (CPR), which is utilized in crises or conditions to shield the patient from deadly myocardial localized necrosis or cerebrum harm.

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market is expected to register significant market growth owing to the rising prevalence of heart and respiratory diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in government initiatives, increasing global incidence of cancer, and increasing product approvals by major players. The market is expected to expand due to the increasing awareness regarding medical devices and key measures taken by government bodies in the adoption of monitoring devices and improving emergency paramedical services.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key Players in the Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market are Stryker, Nihon Kohden Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Inc., General Electric Company, CPR Medical Devices, Inc., Michigan Instruments, Corpuls, SCHILLER, and Medtronic.

Market Segmentation

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market has been categorized into Product Type, Compressor Type, Application, and End User.

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into piston CPR devices, load-distributing band (LDB), active compression-decompression (ACD) devices and impedance threshold device, extracorporeal techniques, and invasive perfusion devices, and others. In terms of compressor type, the market is segmented into manual CPR and automatic mechanical CPR.

Based on application type, the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market is classified into emergency departments, coronary & intensive care units, organ transplant facilities, air medevac units, and EMT rescue units. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, cardiac catheterization laboratories, organ transplant units, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market has been classified into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is likely to command the largest market share owing to the increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and heart diseases.

Europe is expected to contribute to the second largest market of the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation owing to the technological advancements, high disposable income, growing geriatric population, and favorable regulatory framework. Asia-Pacific is set to drive the third-largest share of the global market owing to the rising geriatric population, growing chronic diseases, and elevated utilization of medical devices in healthcare.

