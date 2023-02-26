Cardinals’ Marmol says umpire C.B. Bucknor ‘has zero class’

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals supervisor Oliver Marmol mentioned umpire C.B. Bucknor “has zero class” for refusing to shake his hand in the course of the lineup card change at dwelling plate earlier than a sport in opposition to the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Marmol was seeing Bucknor for the primary time since being ejected in a contentious dispute Aug. 21 in Arizona.

“I went into that sport fairly sure of my ideas on him as an umpire,” the Cardinals’ second-year supervisor mentioned. “They weren’t excellent and it reveals his lack of sophistication as a person. I selected my phrases properly. I simply don’t assume he’s good at his job and it simply confirmed his lack of sophistication as a person.”

Marmol did shake palms with the opposite three umps — Ron Kulpa, Angel Hernandez and Carlos Torres.

Marmol was ejected final yr within the ultimate sport of a collection after protesting a strike name by Bucknor in opposition to Nolan Arenado, with every loudly questioning the opposite’s “time within the league.”

“It’s not an olive department,” Marmol mentioned. “It’s simply respect. You may have disagreements. You continue to go to dwelling plate. Any time I get thrown out of a sport, I’ll go to dwelling plate the subsequent day for that very objective. It’s unlucky.

“I went out to dwelling to shake his hand. He didn’t wish to. He has zero class.”

The stress at dwelling plate delayed the conventional pregame image taken of the managers and the umpires. Washington supervisor Dave Martinez, seemingly uncomfortable, needed to be requested to return when he was about to go away the house plate space.

Bucknor was not accessible after Saturday’s sport and didn’t return a reporter’s phone name for remark.

