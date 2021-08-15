Cardinal Woelki confirms conservative views | free press

Cologne (dpa) – Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne has reaffirmed his conservative views in the debate over the reform of the Catholic Church.

Woelki, who turns 65 on Wednesday (Aug. 18), told Germany’s news agency that the priesthood should be opened up to women that this was “not realistic”. At the same time, he emphasized that he too wanted to improve the position of women in the church.

The head of the largest German diocese also rejects the blessing of homosexual couples. “You know that Catholic and many Protestant Christians in the world read the Scriptures in such a way that it is not possible to bless such a relationship as one blesses marriage between a man and a woman,” Woelki said. The Vatican recently reaffirmed this position – in a statement signed by Pope Francis himself. “I stand behind it like a cardinal. It would therefore be unreliable to simultaneously send out a public signal against the teachings of the Church by blessing a homosexual relationship.”

The Catholic Church in Germany has been undergoing a reform process for a year and a half. This Synodal Way encompasses four themes: the position of women, dealing with power, Catholic sexual morality and the celibacy of priests. Woelki is considered the most influential critic of the synodal way.

Woelki doesn’t think about stopping

Woelki wants to continue to lead his diocese in the future. He was by no means isolated, he said. “It’s not like everyone is saying, ‘We don’t want to work with him. I’ve also received hundreds of letters asking me to continue.”

In June, the archbishop faced heavy criticism at a meeting of his main advisory body. Many members of the diocesan pastoral council made it clear that they no longer had faith in him. In the dpa interview, Woelki called on not to block each other.

He refused to resign. “Running away is not a solution,” he said. “With family or friends, you don’t just split up when the going gets tough. You struggle and try to find solutions.” The challenges would remain the same with any other Archbishop.

The archdiocese has been in crisis since Woelki decided almost a year ago not to publish advice on how dioceses deal with cases of sexual abuse for legal reasons. Instead, he ordered a new report. This approach caused a wave of ecclesiastical resignations.

Pope Francis is currently studying an investigative report on the situation in the Archdiocese of Cologne, prepared on his behalf by two authorized representatives, the so-called Apostolic Visitators. Woelki said the two bishops had empathetically asked for his opinion during their visit in June. He also does not know when the Vatican will announce a decision on the matter.