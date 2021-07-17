Cardinal Marx apologizes for “failure” | free press

The Archbishop of Munich visits a community where there have been many abuses – after a convicted priest was transferred there. Reinhard Marx admits mistakes.

Garching an der Alz (dpa) – The Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, apologized for incidents of abuse in the community during a visit to Garching an der Alz and admitted mistakes.

Today we know “that there has also been abuse, that the pastor who worked here was an abuser,” Marx said Saturday after discussions and a joint prayer with community representatives. “This is a betrayal of the message of Jesus and it is a failure of the institution for which I apologize.”

A priest convicted of sexual abuse had worked in Garching for about 20 years, although he had previously abused and convicted children in another parish. According to the diocese, he relapsed after his transfer to Garching, which took place before Marx was the responsible bishop. Three victims had come forward accusing the man of abusing them.

“My apologies for this failure,” Marx said. “We probably underestimated something about the tension and wounds and injuries there.”

