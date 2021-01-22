Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Healthy Revenue of US$ 10,395.9 Million by 2028 with Abbott Laboratories,Abiomed, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Braile Biomedica, CryoLife, Inc., Labcor Laboratrios, Lepu Medical

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 10,395.9 Million at a CAGR of +8% By 2028.

Cardiac prosthetic devices are used to replace damaged or diseased natural valves of the heart. These devices increase the survival rate and improve the quality of life in patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease is one of the foremost factors driving cardiac prosthetic devices market size over the forecast period. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 people are stated to die annually in the U.S. due to cardiovascular diseases. CDC also reported that each year about 735,000 Americans suffered from a heart attack. Of them, 210,000 cases occur in people who have already suffered a heart attack and 525,000 have a first heart attack.

A Nationally Representative Study of 1.3 Million Adults’, published in JAMA Internal Medicine in March 2020, the crude prevalence of hypertension in India was 25.3% between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2028.

North America held a dominant position in the global cardiac prosthetic devices market in 2019, accounting for 37.4% share in terms of value, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively

The well-known manufacturers of Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market are:

Abbott Laboratories,Abiomed, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, BIOTRONIK, Braile Biomedica, CryoLife, Inc., Labcor Laboratrios, Lepu Medical, Lifetech Scientific, LivaNova, Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences, MicroPort Scientific, Shree Pacetronix, TTK Healthcare, Venus Medtech, and Vitatron.

Government funding for R&D in the treatment of congenital heart defects in children is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in May 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Draper, Boston Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Research Institute a US$ 4.3 million, three-year grant for R&D in growth-adaptive pediatric heart valve for the treatment of congenital heart defects in children.

Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market, By Product Type:

Heart Valves

Mechanical Heart Valves

Tissue Heart Valves

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Pacemaker

Implantable Pacemaker

External Pacemaker

Global Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market, By End User:

Hospital

Specialty Centers

Others

Region Outlook:

Geographically, Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market this report is segmented into several key Regions, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

The Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market Industry report gives an overview of the dynamics of the market, by discussing various aspects such as drivers, constraints, value chain, customer acceptance, and investment synopsis.

The report also offers broad research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also identified and analyzed in the report.

A Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market sets the overall direction and goals for your marketing, and is therefore different from a marketing plan, which outlines the specific actions you will take to implement your marketing strategy. To provide an effective business outlook, different case studies from various top-level industry experts, business owners, and policymakers have been included to get a clear vision about business methodologies to the readers. SWOT and Porter’s five model have been used for analyzing the Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market on the basis of strengths, challenges and global opportunities in front of the businesses.

