Cardiac Pacing Market 2021-28 looming business opportunities with Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, BIOTRONIK, Sorin Group, IMZ, Medico, Pacetronix, Cardioelectronica, Qinming Medical, Neuroiz

Temporary cardiac pacing is an intervention that helps the heartbeat get back to a normal pace if it has been temporarily out of rhythm. In temporary cardiac pacing, wires are inserted through the chest (during heart surgery), or a large vein in the groin or neck, and are directly connected to the heart.

A pacemaker helps monitor and control your heartbeat. The electrodes detect your heart’s electrical activity and send data through the wires to the computer in the generator. If your heart rhythm is abnormal, the computer will direct the generator to send electrical pulses to your heart.

External (transcutaneous) pacing is a temporary means of pacing a patient’s heart during an emergency. Pulses of electrical current are delivered through the patient’s chest to stimulate the cardiac muscle to contract.

China Pacemaker market demand is growing rapidly, therefore, multinational enterprises are entering into the China market.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific

BIOTRONIK

Sorin Group

IMZ

Medico

CCC

Pacetronix

Cardioelectronica

Qinming Medical

Neuroiz

Cardiac Pacing Market Report Segment: type

Temporary Cardiac Pacing

Single-Chamber Cardiac Pacing

Dual-Chamber Cardiac Pacing

Single-Chamber ICD

Dual-Chamber ICD

Three- Chamber CRT-P

Three- Chamber CRT-D

Cardiac Pacing Market Report Segment: application

Bradycardia

Atrial fibrillation

Heart failure

Syncope

