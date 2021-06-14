Cardiac Pacemakers Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2026

Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market is valued approximately USD 4167.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

A cardiac pacemaker is a type of medical device used to control the cardiac rhythm by transmitting electrical impulses to the heart. The main purpose of this pacemaker is to maintain an adequate heart rate either because of the heart’s natural pacemaker is not quick enough, or there is a block in the electrical conduction system of heart. Recent pacemakers are superficially programmable and allow a cardiologist, especially a cardiac electrophysiologist to decide on the optimal pacing modes for the individual patients. The rise in incidences of cardiovascular diseases owing to the growing elderly population, along with the several supportive government initiatives and non-government organizations funding are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

According to the American Heart Association, the death occurred due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030. Also, as per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 610,000 die due to heart diseases in the United States every year. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for cardiac pacemakers, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the high cost of treatment and the high rate of product recalls due to device malfunctioning are the few factors expected to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of the global Cardiac Pacemakers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to rising investments by the government and the development of new and innovative pacemakers, along with the rapid economic growth in developing economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

St. Jude Medical Inc.

LivaNova PLC.

Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Osypka Medical, Inc.

Pacetronix

MEDICO SpA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker

External Cardiac Pacemaker

By End-Users:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cardiac Pacemakers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors