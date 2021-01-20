Cardiac Marker Testing Market 2021-28 revolutionary trends at US$5.5 billion with Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Danaher Corporation

Cardiac Marker Testing Market is shooting at US$5.5 billion by the time-lapse of 2021-28.

This test measures the levels of cardiac biomarkers in your blood. These markers include enzymes, hormones, and proteins. Cardiac biomarkers show up in your blood after your heart has been under severe stress and becomes injured because it isn’t getting enough oxygen.

Cardiac enzyme studies measure the levels of enzymes and proteins that are linked with injury of the heart muscle. The test checks for the proteins troponin I (TnI) and troponin T (TnT). The test might also check for an enzyme called creatine kinase (CK).

Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the blood when the heart is damaged or stressed. Measurements of these biomarkers are used to help diagnose acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and cardiac ischemia, conditions associated with insufficient blood flow to the heart.

North America is estimated to be the largest market due increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, growing public and private investments, NIH support for the development of novel cardiac biomarkers, and the rising geriatric population.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Major segmentation by product type:

Reagent

Instrument

Major segmentation by component:

Troponin I & T

CK-MB

Myoglobin

BNP

hsCRP

Major segmentation by disease:

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Atheresclerosis

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

Get upto 40% Discount available on this Report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=79972

