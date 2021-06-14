Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits Market is valued approximately USD 2.33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Cardiac Biomarker diagnostic kits is a subset of tools and instruments that are used to measure and evaluate heart functions. It has a remarkable role in early prediction or diagnosis of heart-related diseases. It has favorable benefits in early prediction of heart diseases and has capable of evaluating significant cure or treatments of cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe is the factor attributed to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the World Health Organization, Cardiovascular diseases are estimated as the primary reason of death due to disease across the globe which accounts for over 17.9 million, 31% of worldwide death each year due to cardiovascular disease. It is estimated that more than 75% of deaths occurred through cardiovascular disease is emerged in low and middle-income countries and over 85% of deaths are taking place due to sever heart attacks and strokes.

In Addition, increasing geriatric population across the globe in emerging economies is expected to fuel the lucrative thrust to the growth of market over the upcoming year 2020-2026. However, high cost of cardiac biomarker diagnostic kits in emerging economies would expect to hamper the growth of market over the forthcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth in disposable income of the population along with increasing investment in healthcare sector in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in cardiovascular diseases and ageing population in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostic Kits market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens AG

Danaher Corporation

Biomerieux SA

Alere Inc.

LSI Medience Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Chemiluminescence

Immunofluorescence

Elisa

Immunochromatography

By Disease Indication:

Angina Pectoris

Myocardial Infraction

Cardiac Heart Failure

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

