Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A self-described household man with a particular again tattoo felt humiliated after Cardi B allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cowl artwork, his lawyer stated throughout opening arguments Tuesday.

Kevin Michael Brophy is suing the Grammy-winning musician in a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit in federal courtroom in Southern California. His attorneys say Brophy’s life was disrupted and he suffered misery due to the 2016 paintings.

Brophy’s lawyer A. Barry Cappello stated photo-editing software program was use to place the again tattoo, which has appeared in tattoo magazines, onto the male mannequin used within the mixtape cowl. The picture exhibits a tattooed man from behind together with his head between the rapper’s legs. The person’s face can’t be seen.

Cardi B, who is predicted to testify in the course of the trial, is preventing the allegations and stated an artist used solely a “small portion” of the tattoos with out her information. She had beforehand stated the duvet artwork – created by Timm Gooden — was transformative truthful use of Brophy’s likeness.

“Their life has been disrupted,” Cappello advised the jury as Cardi B, whose actual title is Belcalis Almanzar, watched from the protection desk. He stated the picture disturbed Brophy alongside together with his spouse, Lindsay Michelle Brophy, who he says initially questioned her husband if it was him within the cowl artwork. The couple has two younger youngsters.

Brody has stated he as soon as thought-about his again tattoo that includes a tiger battling a serpent to be a “Michelangelo piece” that has since grow to be “raunchy and disgusting.”

Protection filings have identified that the mannequin who posed for the photographs was Black, whereas Brophy is white.

Cardi B’s lawyer Peter Anderson stated Brophy and the mixtape picture are unrelated. He stated the mannequin didn’t have tattoos on his neck, which Brophy does.

“Brophy’s face wasn’t on the mixtape,” Anderson stated throughout his opening assertion. “She was already widespread. It has nothing to do with Brophy.”

Story continues

However Brophy contested in courtroom that everybody who is aware of him believed he was on the mixtape cowl. He stated the offensive picture was one thing he would by no means approve.

Brophy stated he despatched a cease-and-desist letter to Cardi B’s representatives to take away the tattoo, however he by no means obtained a response.

“For me, it was one thing I took loads of pleasure in,” Brophy stated about his tattoo. “Now, that picture feels devalued. I really feel robbed. I really feel fully disregarded. There’s loads of issues I want to be spending time on. However the one method to get this eliminated was to come back right here to this courtroom.”

Cappello stated Gooden was paid $50 to create a design however was then advised to seek out one other tattoo after he turned in an preliminary draft. He stated Gooden googled “again tattoos” earlier than he discovered a picture and pasted it on the duvet.

Final month, Cardi B pleaded responsible to a felony case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York Metropolis strip golf equipment that required her to carry out 15 days of neighborhood service. Earlier this yr, the rapper was awarded $1.25 million in a defamation lawsuit in opposition to a celeb information blogger who posted movies falsely stating she used cocaine, had contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution.