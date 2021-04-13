Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), which studied Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Carboxymethyl cellulose (also referred as CMC and Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose) can be described as an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by etherification, substituting the hydroxyl groups with carboxymethyl groups on the cellulose chain.Carboxymethyl cellulose is used as binder, thickening agent, suspension agent, and bulking agent in variety of application.
Competitive Players
The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
Yingte
Lude Chemical
Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS
Daicel
CP Kelco
Anqiu Eagle Cellulose
Lihong
Quimica Amtex
Xuzhou Liyuan
Lamberti
Ashland
Nippon Paper Industries
DKS
Maoyuan
Wealthy
Fushixin
ShenGuang
Akzo Nobel
Dow
By application:
Oil Drilling Industry
Food Industry
Paper Industry
Textile Industry
Detergent Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Type:
Technical Grade
Semi-purified Grade
Purified Grade
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Target Audience:
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) industry associations
Product managers, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) potential investors
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) key stakeholders
Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:
What is the size and CAGR of the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market?
Which are the leading segments of the global market?
Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?
What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?
What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market?
