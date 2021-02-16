Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market 2021 Analysis by Global manufacturers – Aeroqual Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors.

The carbon monoxide (CO) gas sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– As the CO cannot be easily measured outside of a medical environment, CO toxicity levels are usually expressed in airborne concentration levels, such as PPM, and the duration of exposure. The CO gas sensors are deployed in a gas detector system or alarms for its application.

– Government regulations to ensure safety in workplaces are primarily increasing the growth of the carbon monoxide gas sensors market.

– Product miniaturization has helped in the development of portable gas sensor devices that provide the flexibility of carrying. Furthermore, in the industries, there is a high focus on adoption of automation, as well as collecting all the data. Such a requirement has resulted in increased demand for sensors that are wireless, and are enabled with two-way communication features.

Top Leading Companies of Global Carbon Monoxide (CO) Gas Sensors Market are Aeroqual Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd, GfG Europe Ltd, Alphasense, Dynament Ltd, NGK Insulators Ltd, Trolex Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Automotive is Expected to Hold a Significant Share



Many people die from carbon monoxide poisoning across the world. The recent incident involved a modified Ford Fiesta that had faulty exhaust system, which leaked fumes inside the cabin of the car. The unaware couple inside the car were killed, due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to an incident reported in 2018, deaths of five people in Alberta are being linked to CO poisoning in cars, prompting people to ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained. Such incidents are likely to drive the need to install carbon monoxide gas sensors in the automotive sector.

Moreover, police departments in more than a dozen states are concerned about possible carbon monoxide gas leaks in Ford Explorers. As two-thirds of the Centerville Police Department cruisers are Ford Explorers, officials have installed carbon monoxide detectors in all Explorers to monitor the situation. This, in turn, is expected to increase the adoption of CO gas sensors, as they are mostly used, along with CO gas detectors and alarms.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share



As per the US Fire Administration, every year, more than 150 people in the United States die from carbon monoxide poisoning. Similarly, more than 50 people die every year from CO poisoning in Canada, according to the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

The deaths mostly occur in cold weather, as people use fuel-burning appliances more frequently to keep themselves warm in this weather. As a result, the adoption for carbon monoxide (CO) gas sensors is beneficial, as these appliances can unknowingly cause dangerous levels of CO gas to build up in the home. The CO gas sensors are mostly used in carbon monoxide detectors and alarms.

There have been few incidents of CO poisoning recently. Nine people were sent to a hospital in Ontario, Canada, and one person died in a vehicle in Alberta. In the light of such events, Health Canada is warning Canadians to be alert in their homes and elsewhere, and to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide. Such events are expected to further drive the demand for CO gas sensors in North America.

