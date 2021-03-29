Carbon Management System Market Analysis, Growth and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Carbon Management System Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Carbon Management System Market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 21.70 billion by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 12.11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591608/carbon-management-system-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Carbon Management System Market: Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls, Green Step Solutions Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric S.E., Enablon SA, VERISAE, INC., Accuvio (ManageCO2 Software Ltd), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Dakota Software Corporation, ProcessMAP Corporation and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2019 – Veolia Environnement S.A., launched a New tool for the energy, water, and waste sectors to help achieve a low carbon future to save both the environment and money. The web-based platform is capable of evaluating the complete carbon and water use of business activities. The system is intended to footprint calculation and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction, potentially saving them thousands of pounds per year.

– Mar 2019 – Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., launched the BEAM AX, an energy management system, an intuitive, cloud-based solution for analyzing energy usage and costs in commercial buildings resulting in data-driven actionable insights.

Key Market Trends

Oil and Gas Industry to Witness Significant Growth



– Hydrocarbon is one of the crucial factors in economies which fuels the globalization and industrialization. According to Bharat Petroleum, oil and gas contribute over 50% share in global energy consumption. In spite of the worldwide thrust for the use of renewable energies, oil and is estimated to be the dominating energy source for at least two decades ahead as stated in the report by IEA.

– As the developing countries are experiencing growth; particularly in transport, heating and cooling energy requirements are expected to witness the consistent increase which is expected to be dominated by the oil and natural gas.

– According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the US greenhouse gas emission from the industry sector accounted for 22.2% in 2017, of the total greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions from industry primarily arrive from burning fossil fuels for energy, as well as greenhouse gas emissions from chemical reactions necessary to produce goods from raw materials. Also, in the year 2018, the carbon emission grew by 2%, representing the highest growth in the last seven years.

– The oil and gas companies are adopting the carbon management systems for monitoring the carbon emission in the form of green and gases and also towards managing energy consumption. The trend of adoption in the industry is expected to continue in the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa Region is Expected to Grow Significantly



– All the major countries in the MENA region have allocated substantial outlays for the development of solar or wind-based renewable energy projects. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries figure prominently being generating over 4200 metric ton of carbon dioxide. Increasing the share of renewable energy is being seen as a solution towards reducing CO2 emissions and maintaining the fragile environmental balance in this region.

– Energy consumption in the MENA region has proliferated over the last few decades, partly due to the high economic growth and the marked increase of urbanization. According to MOSPI India, the growth in production of natural gas from 2016 to 2017 was the highest in the Middle East (3.6%), followed by the Asia-Pacific (3.2%), Europe & Eurasia (0.5%).

– Regional consumption of electricity is estimated to grow at an annual rate of 8% over the forecast period. Therefore, regional governments and public organizations have initiated several proactive steps over the last few years to increase the renewable energy infrastructure and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

– Currently, the MENA region is shifting its focus towards renewables as a means of diversifying its mix of power generation. The region has an attractive market for renewables due to the abundant availability of solar, wind resources, and nuclear power. Between 2018 and 2022, Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation (APICORP) estimates that MENA power capacity is expected to expand by an average of 6.4% per year, corresponding to additional capacity of 117 gigawatts (GW) to meet increases in demand.

– The rising focus of government towards reducing the carbon emission, the companies in the region have started adopting carbon management systems a have excellent growth opportunity for the market in the region.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591608/carbon-management-system-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Carbon Management System Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Carbon Management System market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Carbon Management System market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Carbon Management System market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Carbon Management System market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Carbon Management System market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Carbon Management System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com