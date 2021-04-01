Carbon Footprint Management Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected market revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe. Rising awareness among organizations to focus on lowering carbon emission levels by calculating carbon footprint is another factor driving market growth. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions also plays a major role for growth of market as it compels the organizations to deploy carbon footprint management software to adhere to rules and regulations.

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market COVID-19 Analysis

The report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the Carbon Footprint Management industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions. The report extensively analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Carbon Footprint Management market on a global as well as regional scale.

The global Carbon Footprint Management market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Carbon Footprint Management industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Carbon Footprint Management market.

Major companies operating in the market are Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Carbon Footprint Management market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Solution Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Cloud On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Residential and Commercial Buildings Transportation and Logistics IT and Telecom



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Carbon Footprint Management market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Carbon Footprint Management industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Carbon Footprint Management market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

