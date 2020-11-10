Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge By the End 2020 – 2027 | Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

Carbon Fiber Tape Market research report highlights the most important market insights that take business to the highest level of growth and success. The research, analysis and estimations about the market have been performed with the reliable knowledge in this industry analysis report. This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Carbon Fiber Tape industry. Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market report helps to obtain information about all the above factors by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis.

Summary of the Report

The market would gain significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 reaching a substantial market size by 2027. The market has been analyzed taking into considerations the different factors which includes the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, key competitor landscape, trend analysis, outlook, estimate and forecast factors.

Global carbon fibre tape market is expected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 11.12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The carbon fibre tape market analyses the growth of the market with increased aircraft components owing to its superior properties such as abrasion, high stiffness and strength.

Major Key Players of the Carbon Fiber Tape Market

Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, , SABIC, TEIJIN LIMITED., Solvay, ZOLTEK, SGL Carbon, Evonik Industries AG, Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics TCR Composites, Chomarat NA, Celanese Corporation, Cristex, Eurocarbon B.V., among other players domestic and global.

Global Carbon Fibre Tape Market Scope and Market Size

Global carbon fibre tape market is segmented on the basis of resin, by form, by manufacturing process and by end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin, the global carbon fibre tape market is segmented into epoxy, polyamide, bismaleimide, thermoplastic resin and other resins. The other resins are further segmented into polyurethane resin, vinyl ester and polyester. The epoxy resin gains the highest share due to its high heat resistance and mechanical properties.

Based on form, the market is segmented into prepreg tape, dry tape. Pregreg tapes are used to enhance the mechanical and physical properties carbon fibre tape.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the carbon fibre tape market is segmented into hot melt process and solvent dip process.

The carbon fibre tape market is segmented on the basis of end-user into aerospace, marine, pipe & tank, sporting goods, construction & infrastructure, others. It is further segmented into medical, automotive and wind energy. The aerospace segment holds the largest share due to the rising demand of the stiff, strong and lightweight materials.

Geographical Coverage of Carbon Fiber Tape Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Carbon Fiber Tape Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Carbon Fiber Tape Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Carbon Fiber Tape Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Carbon Fiber Tape Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Carbon Fiber Tape Market estimation from 2020 to 2027 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Carbon Fiber Tape Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Carbon Fiber Tape Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

