Carbon Fiber Market 2021 Growth Rate By Top Key Players – Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho Tenax, Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp

The Global Carbon Fiber Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Carbon Fiber market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size.

Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Carbon Fiber Market: Toray, ZOLTEK(Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho Tenax, Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp, SGL, Cytec Solvay, DowAksa, Hyosung, Taekwang Industrial and others.

Global Carbon Fiber Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Carbon Fiber Market on the basis of Types are:

Polyacrylonitrile based carbon fiber

Pitch based carbon fiber

Vscose rayon based carbon fiber

Phenolic based carbon fiber

Gas phase growth carbon fiber

On the basis of Application , the Global Carbon Fiber Market is segmented into:

Aircraft

Rockets

Satellites

Regional Analysis For Carbon Fiber Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Carbon Fiber Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Carbon Fiber Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Carbon Fiber Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Carbon Fiber Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Carbon Fiber Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

