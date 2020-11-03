Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market: To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | Major Giants – SGL Carbon SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., KUREHA CORPORATION

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market”

Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 291.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 613.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising levels of market value can be attributed to the demand of carbon fiber due to its increased levels of performance in high temperatures.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

TORAY INDUSTRIES

KUREHA CORPORATION

Nippon Carbon Co

cmcarbon.com

SGL Carbon SE

CFCCARBON CO.

CeraMaterials

Sinotek Materials Co.

Texpack S.r.l.

Buffalo Felt Products Corporation

Carbon Composites

Advanced Graphite Materials

Carbon Energy Technology Co.

Fiber Materials

ANSSEN GROUP

Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates

MERSEN

and Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Definition: Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

Carbon felt or graphite felt are materials that are produced when fibers are pressed, matted and condensed together. Carbon or graphite felt are used as electrodes and cathodes, with a wide range of different applications and varied techniques also applicable. They are also used as insulation for furnaces.

Market Drivers:

Increased performance levels of carbon fiber in high temperatures is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand for high-performance batteries and demand for furnaces is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of manufacturing in carbon felt is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of low-cost carbon felt manufacturing in larger applications is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Insights Of The Report:

Macro Indicator Analysis Of Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1. Preface

Market Definition and Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Research Objectives

Research Highlights

Section 2. Assumptions

Section 3. Research Methodology

Section 4. Executive Summary

Section 5. Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Trends Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Industry SWOT Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Section 6. Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

Section 7. Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

Section 8. Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

Section 9. Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

Section 10. Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

Section 11. Competition Landscape



Market Player – Competition Dashboard



Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)

Section 12. Key Takeaways

