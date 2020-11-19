Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market: Global Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- SGL Carbon SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., KUREHA CORPORATION

Market research analysis and insights covered in this Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market marketing report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Significant parts of this market study incorporate essential research; benchmarking solutions, secondary research, organization profiles, focused knowledge and revealing, syndicated explore, information accumulation, information preparing and examination, overview structure, and study programming. To understand the market in depth, Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market research report is the perfect solution.

Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 291.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 613.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising levels of market value can be attributed to the demand of carbon fiber due to its increased levels of performance in high temperatures.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

SGL Carbon SE, TORAY INDUSTRIES , KUREHA CORPORATION, Nippon Carbon Co, cmcarbon.com, CFCCARBON CO. CeraMaterials, Sinotek Materials Co., Texpack S.r.l., Buffalo Felt Products Corporation, Carbon Composites , Advanced Graphite MaterialsCarbon Energy Technology Co., Fiber Materials , ANSSEN GROUP, Morgan Advanced Materials and its affiliates, MERSEN, and Anshan Sinocarb Carbon Fibers Co.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market

Carbon felt or graphite felt are materials that are produced when fibers are pressed, matted and condensed together. Carbon or graphite felt are used as electrodes and cathodes, with a wide range of different applications and varied techniques also applicable. They are also used as insulation for furnaces.

Market Drivers:

Increased performance levels of carbon fiber in high temperatures is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand for high-performance batteries and demand for furnaces is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of manufacturing in carbon felt is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of low-cost carbon felt manufacturing in larger applications is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Carbon Forward 2018 took place in London from October 16-18, discussing the ever changing regulations regarding carbon and the impact of different trade policies over the different regions.

In October 2018, Global Outlook for Carbon Fibre conference organized by Smithers Rapra took place in Berlin, Germany from 9-11 October, 2018 discussing the recent developments of the market, market trends and any emergences of the market.

