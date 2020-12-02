Carbon Black Market Future Demand Status, Global Industry Revenue of Top Key Players, Industry Share and Manufacturing Size and Forecast by 2019-2026

According to the report, the global carbon black industry garnered $17.50 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $23.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019–2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rising penetration of carbon black in the automotive industry, and increase in demand from the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global carbon black market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent guidelines toward use of carbon black curtails down the growth to some extent. However, need for green alternatives to bring down carbon footprints is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5554



The furnace black segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on process, the furnace black segment accounted for nearly half of the global carbon black market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026. Increase in use of furnace black process for rubber reinforcement is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. The other segments assessed through the report take in channel black, acetylene black, and lamp black.

The specialty grade segment held the largest share in 2018-

Based on grade, the specialty grade segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global carbon black market revenue in 2018, and is projected to dominate till 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period. Increasing use of specialty carbon blacks as pigmenting, UV stabilizing, and conductive agents in plastic, printing, packaging, and coating products is expected to propel the growth of the segment. The segment of conductive grade is also analyzed in the market report.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global carbon black market. The same province is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the estimated period. This is due to its high stiffness, enhanced tensile strength, low weight, superior chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, and low thermal expansion. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players-

SABIC

Dow Inc.

Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Birla Carbon Public Company Limited

Nouryon

Dominion Colour Corporation

BASF SE

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5554



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter