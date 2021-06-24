Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery Market Size 2021, COVID-19, Demand, Trends, Analysis, Region-Forecasts 2027

Carbon black in lead-acid battery market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

Carbon black in lead-acid battery market is expected to hit at $591.4 million by 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Based on grade, the specialty segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The key market players analyzed in the global Carbon Black in Lead-Acid Battery market report include Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., Cabot Corporation, Superior Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, Aditya Birla Group, Israzion Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Shandong Jinkeli Power Sources Technology Co., Ltd, Imerys, and Continental Carbon Company. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

1. The outbreak of COVID-19 gave way to distorted production of UPS system and automobiles. This, in turn, led to dwindled demand for carbon black from the battery manufacturers.

2. The second wave of the virus has now hit the world and many countries have again entered the lockdown phase. Accordingly, the global carbon black in lead-acid battery market has been badly affected.

3. The global carbon black in lead-acid battery industry is analyzed across battery type, grade, and region. By battery-type, the flooded lead acid battery segment held more than four-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Cost-efficient energy storage solution and recyclability associated with lead-acid batteries over lithium-ion batteries fuel the growth of the global carbon black in lead-acid battery market. On the other hand, emerging as well as existing alternatives available in the market restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in need to expand data centers is anticipated to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the future.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global carbon black in lead-acid battery market. The same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

