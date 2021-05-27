Caralluma Extract Market Witness Growth At Potential CAGR With Key Players -Arjuna Natural Ltd, S.A. Herbals Bioactives Llp

The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in Caralluma Extract market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification and research investments, of each prominent player.

Caralluma Extract Gaining Sinificant Market Share

Caralluma extract is emanating as one of the most important products in food and health sector due to its appetite suppressant properties. Weight loss programs are prevalent these days but people undergoing it complain about the dullness factors experienced by the body after reducing the weight thus, making them go back towards their original diet.

Caralluma extract contains pregnane glycosides which are responsible for blocking the activity of citrate lyase, thus, inhibiting fat synthesis and faster burning of fat. Caralluma is consumed as one of the daily used vegetables in raw or cooked form and as a dietary ingredient by many people. It is is used in preservation of food products.

Caralluma extract has the ability to interfere with different biochemical processes creating a signal of its own confusing the brain into thinking that the stomach is full thus, acting as a potent weight loss agent.

Apart from the numerous health benefits, recent studies have revealed other potential benefits of Caralluma extract including antioxidant properties, glucose lowering activity and energy-boosting ability due to the presence of polyphenols and flavonoids. These health benefits are responsible for surging the demand of Caralluma extract at a global level.

Global Caralluma extract Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the Caralluma extract market are Arjuna Natural Ltd, S.A. Herbals Bioactives LLP, Potent Organics INC, JoviSof Health, Bioganix, Arkure Health Care, Solaray, Natrogix, Lumen Naturals, aSquared Nutrition, LLC, and others. They are introducing new alternatives and elaborating the benefits of Caralluma extract among the consumers and are taking over smaller companies leading to expansion.

Global Caralluma Extract Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global Caralluma extract market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global Caralluma extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

Capsule

On the basis of end-use, the global Caralluma extract market has been segmented as-

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

