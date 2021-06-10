CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market 2021-2027 Latest In depth Analysis Report Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Global Forecast

The latest research on CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale CAR-T Therapy Treatment report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The CAR-T Therapy Treatment report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy treatment that utilizes patient’s T cells a part of immune system cell to fight against cancer. It is developed in the structured laboratory by collecting a sample of a patient’s T cells and modified in the laboratory to develop special structures called chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) on their surface when infused into patients, these cells get multiple and in turn boost a patient’s immune system.

According to the statistics published in The Global Cancer Observatory, Globocan 2018, it is estimated that the total incident population of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer worldwide were 509,590 and 2,088,849 respectively. This growing incidence of cancer globally and increase in deal between the companies are acts as market drivers.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide where CAR-T cell therapies is dominant treatment is driving the growth of this market

Strategic alliance between the companies to make available CAR-T cell therapies worldwide is also acting as a driver for the market

Ongoing clinical trial is being conducted by many pharmaceuticals companies is propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost involved in research and development for CAR-T cell therapies is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel CAR-T cell therapies will hamper the market growth

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about CAR-T cell therapies in some developing countries

Segmentation Of CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market:

By Therapeutic Application

Leukemia

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Development Processes

Autologous CAR-T Cells

Allogeneic CAR-T Cells

Others

By Structure

First Generation CAR-T Cells

Second Generation CAR-T Cells

Third Generation CAR-T Cells

Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

Others

By Targeted Antigens

Antigens on Solid Tumors Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII) Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2) Mesothelin (MSLN) Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2) Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2) Glypican-3 (GPC3) Others

Antigens on Hematologic Malignancies Cluster of Differentiation-19(CD19) Cluster of Differentiation-20(CD20) Cluster of Differentiation-22(CD22) Cluster of Differentiation-30(CD30) Cluster of Differentiation-33(CD33)

Others

By Drugs

Yescarta

Kymriah

Actemra

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others



As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. The market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2020, the disease has spread to almost 50+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.

Table of Contents: CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

Executive Summary Scope of the Report Research Methodology CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Overview Five Forces Analysis Regional Landscape CAR-T Therapy Treatment Analysis and Forecast by Type CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast by Product CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region Vendor Analysis Appendix

Geographical Coverage of CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of CAR-T Therapy Treatment in these regions, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape and CAR-T Therapy Treatment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T therapy treatment market are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Adaptimmune, Amgen Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics., Aurora Biopharma, Autolus, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, BioAtla LLC. , bluebird bio, Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, CARINA BIOTECH, CARsgen Therapeutics, Cartherics Pty ltd, Cellectis, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc, Xyphos, TrakCel , Tmunity Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics Ltd, TC BioPharm Limited, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc received approval in Canada for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy from the Health Canada for the treatment of relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients given after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The approval of Yescarta is set to change the treatment landscape for the patients suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma throughout the Canada

In August 2018, Novartis AG received approval from European Commission for Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), formerly known as CTL019 which is CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years old. The approval of Kymriah addresses the significant unmet medical needs for patients and save the lives

Report Highlights

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global CAR-T Therapy Treatment market.

– Strategic recommendations for the Technological advancements, government regulations, and Comprehensive pricing analysis are highlighted.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and predictions until the year 2027.

– Statistical analysis of the key players mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, various trends of the global CAR-T Therapy Treatment market to help identify market developments.

–Valuable Insights, Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Additional Lookouts of the Report:

Porter’s Five Analysis

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

