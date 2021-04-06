Car Sunroof Market Forecast to 2027 -AISIN SEIKI Co., BOS Group, Continental AG, HOERBIGER Automotive Komfortsysteme GmbH, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Magna International Inc.

The demand for car sunroof has significantly increased in recent years with the increasing sales of premium and luxury vehicles. Sunroofs are movable panels which are operable manually or driven by motor. They allow entry of light and fresh air into the passenger compartment. Consumer inclination for luxury vehicles in the European countries and increasing penetration in the developing nations creates lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers during the forecast period.

The car sunroof market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising disposable income and increasing demand for premium vehicles. Also, innovations in material for convertible roof systems are propelling market growth. However, low penetration in mid-segment vehicles may act as a restraint in the growth of the car sunroof market during the forecast period. Robust demand for convertible roof systems in SUVs is expected to present significant growth opportunities to the key players active in the car sunroof market in the future.

The report also includes the profiles of key car sunroof companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

BOS Group

Continental AG

HOERBIGER Automotive Komfortsysteme GmbH

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

Magna International Inc.

Pininfarina (Mahindra)

Valmet Automotive

Webasto Group

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

Global Car Sunroof Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Material (Carbon Fiber, PVC, Aluminum, Others); Rooftop Type (Hardtop, Soft Top); Vehicle Class (Luxury Vehicles, Semi-Luxury Vehicles) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Car Sunroof Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global of car sunroof market with detailed market segmentation by material, rooftop type, vehicle class, and geography. The global car sunroof market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading car sunroof market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global car sunroof market is segmented on the basis of material, rooftop type, and vehicle class. Based on material, the market is segmented as carbon fiber, PVC, aluminum, and others. On the basis of the rooftop type, the market is segmented as hardtop and soft top. The market on the basis of the vehicle class is classified as luxury vehicles and semi-luxury vehicles.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global car sunroof market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The car sunroof market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting car sunroof market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the car sunroof market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Car Sunroof Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

