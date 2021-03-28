Car GPS Navigation System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2023

Car global positioning system (GPS) navigation system uses multiple satellite signals to find a receiver’s position on earth. In car navigation systems, the GPS antenna and GPS receiver serve to receive signals from these satellites, thereby facilitating vehicle tracking and positioning. These systems are used by various industries such as mining, aviation, automobile, agriculture, and military.

Rise in number of vehicle sales worldwide drives the market. Moreover, integration of connected devices such as smartphones with in-vehicle systems (IVS) along with increase in demand for advanced car navigation systems from end users is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. However, huge presence of substitutes and lack of connectivity infrastructure in emerging countries are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The high penetration of wireless communication technology and availability of advanced telecom infrastructure brings different growth opportunities in the market.

The global car GPS navigation system market is segmented on the basis of component type, car type, end user, and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into hardware and software. The car type segment includes passenger and commercial. On the basis of end user, the market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. The passenger car type dominated the market in 2016.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31091

By geography, the car GPS navigation system market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players-identified in the car GPS navigation industry-include Pioneer Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Alpine Electronics, TomTom, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Panasonic Corporation of North America and SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the car GPS navigation system market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in the car GPS navigation system market.

The quantitative analysis of the car GPS navigation system market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The car GPS navigation system market is segmented based on component, car type, end user, and region.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Car Type

Passenger

Commercial

By End User

OEM

Aftermarket

BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Pioneer Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric

Alpine Electronics

TomTom

Robert Bosch

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31091