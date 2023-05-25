Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates in London

Thursday, May 25, 2023
A automotive crashed into gates close to the prime minister’s workplace on Downing Road in Central London on Thursday afternoon, and the police arrested a person on “suspicion of prison injury and harmful driving.”

After the automobile hit the gates on Downing Road round 4:20 p.m., armed officers arrested the person on the web site, in line with London’s Metropolitan Police. He was not instantly recognized.

There aren’t any quick experiences of any accidents, and the police stated that “inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances” of the crash.

The gates are about 350 toes from the entrance of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s workplace and residence at 10 Downing Road.

Footage from the location of the crash present a silver automobile, and the police cordoned off the adjoining street. The road has a excessive degree of safety, and the response to the automotive crash seems to have been swift.

Central London has been the location of main assaults up to now, together with one during which a driver struck a number of pedestrians with a automobile outdoors authorities workplaces close to Westminster Bridge. At the very least 4 individuals, together with the assailant, have been killed.

It is a growing story; please verify again for updates.

