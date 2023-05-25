Car Crashes Into Downing Street Gates in London

A automotive crashed into gates close to the prime minister’s workplace on Downing Road in Central London on Thursday afternoon, and the police arrested a person on “suspicion of prison injury and harmful driving.”

After the automobile hit the gates on Downing Road round 4:20 p.m., armed officers arrested the person on the web site, in line with London’s Metropolitan Police. He was not instantly recognized.

There aren’t any quick experiences of any accidents, and the police stated that “inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances” of the crash.

The gates are about 350 toes from the entrance of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s workplace and residence at 10 Downing Road.