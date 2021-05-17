Captain’s House opens its doors to the public with entertainment for everyone

Captain’s House is back every day with music and activities

You can walk around the room to listen to DJ sets, see exhibitions, or even entertain the kids with workshops.

The Casa do Capitão pop-up area in the Criativo do Beato hub in Lisbon – with a large terrace for shows – was born last August and is now back. And the good news doesn’t end there: it will stay through October.

The Casa do Capitão is located in the former military maintenance complex and will reopen its doors on Wednesday 19th May. On this first day you can rely on the performance of the trumpeter Ricardo Pinto, who is accompanied by the musicians Eduardo Lala, Francisco Ferreira and Luís Candeia. At the same time, you can see the exhibition by the artist Francisco Vidal in the house where the former captain lived. After this performance, Mãe Dela will keep you company with a DJ set.

The music goes on all week. A concert by Tristany and DJ from Shaka Lion is planned for Thursday, May 20th. The next day Lula Pena will be present and the DJ set will be audited by Maurício Lage. On Saturday the 22nd, there will be three musical performances in the Casa do Capitão: Beatriz Pessoa, Mariana Camacho and a DJ set by Diana Oliveira. On the last day of the week, the tour of the house will be made to the sound of the DJ set from Those Dancing Days.

In addition to the shows, activities for the youngest have been planned on Saturday and Sunday, such as the Triciclo Editora workshop, inspired by black and white (the theme of their next magazine), and AtelierSer, which will have two workshops: one for screen printing and another of visual poetry.

The fun continues for the rest of the month, with performances by João Borsch, Rapaz Ego, Tó Trips, Casper Clausen and DJ Violet, Jungle Julia, Cuca Monga DJs and Barbara Boeing. There will be another workshop for the little ones, the subject of which will be building dolls.