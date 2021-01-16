Capsule Endoscopy Market New Business Experts Ideas By CapsoVision, IntroMedic, Shangxian Minimal Invasive, Check-Cap

The capsule endoscopy market was valued at US$ 368.65 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 697.29 million by 2027.

Capsule endoscopes are tiny wireless endoscopy systems which are used to capture images of the internal tracts in the body. The endoscope camera fits in the vitamin size capsule and enables to take thousands of images which are then transmitted to the recorder. Capsule endoscopes allows the physicians to take the images of the parts where the traditional endoscope is unable to reach. The global capsule endoscopy market is driven by factors such as increase in gastrointestinal disorders worldwide, and rising patient preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods. However, the Limitations of Capsule Endoscopy such as lack of locomotive movement and less battery life are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for noninvasive screening methods worldwide is likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Competitive Landscape Capsule Endoscopy Market: Olympus Corporation, CapsoVision, Medtronic and IntroMedic, RF Co.,Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Shangxian Minimal Invasive , Check-Cap.

The global capsule endoscopy market, based on the product, is segmented as capsule endoscopes and components. Capsule endoscopes are further divided into colonic capsule, bowel capsule, and esophageal capsule. Component is further sub segmented into workstation market, image receiver, recorder market and others. In 2019, the capsule endoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in the global capsule endoscopy market by product. Capsule endoscopes play a vital role in effective and safe diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders, hence the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of market include increasing gastrointestinal disorders globally and increasing demand of noninvasive screening methods. However, limitation associated with the capsule endoscopy is hampering growth of the market to a certain extent.

In the Asia Pacific, development has been made significantly to offer better healthcare services. The government supports the developments through various strategies, initiatives, and programs that help in increasing awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders. In last few years, colorectal cases have increased in the region, which demand effective and cheap screening methods. For instance, as per the Globocan, ~52,490 new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in China in 2018. However, screening programs have been effective in reducing the cancer mortality rate through early detection. For instance, in 2018, the Australian Government reduced the prices of two Medicare-funded capsule endoscopy. Of these, fees were reduced for capsule endoscopy (MBS items 11820 and 11823) to US$ 1,229.35.

