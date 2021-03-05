Caprolactam Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Fibrant, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Advansix Inc.

The Caprolactam Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The global caprolactam market is expected to record a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of Caprolactam Market are Fibrant, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), BASF SE, Advansix Inc., Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC), and UBE Industries Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for the Production of Nylon 6 Fibers

– The nylon 6 fibers segment dominated the market, and it is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the textile and carpets industry across the world.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and South Korea.

– Production of nylon 6 fibers is one of the major applications of caprolactam, which accounts for over 56% of the caprolactam market share.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market with the highest share of almost 70%. With growing textile and automotive industries in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the consumption of caprolactam is increasing in the region.

– According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the export volumes of carpets from China increased from 457 million square meters to around 650 million square meters during the 2009-2019 period. The increasing exports of carpets from China is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for caprolactam in the country.

