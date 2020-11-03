Capnography Equipment Market: Competitor Insights, Industry Driven Factors And Future Demand To 2026 | Top Players- Diamedica (UK) Limited, Edan Instruments Inc., Nonin

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Capnography Equipment Market”

The latest report includes Impact of Coronavirus(Covid-19) on the Capnography Equipment Industry, it includes on Industry Upstream, Industry Downstream, Industry Channels, Industry Competition, and finally on Industry Employment.

The Global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 297.10 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 425.75 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Medtronic

Smiths Group plc

Masimo

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Diamedica (UK) Limited

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Edan Instruments

Nonin.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

and Becton

Dickinson and Company

Infinium Medical

Burtons Medical Equipment

Zoll Medical

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Schiller

Criticare Technologies

Hill-Rom Holdings

Axetris Ag.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market Definition: Global Capnography Equipment Market

Capnograph is the device which is used to measure the Carbon di-oxide present in the patient’s body while exhalation which depicts the graphical representation of CO2 concentration versus time or expired volume of CO2 during the respiration periodical cycle. It is majorly used during Anesthesia and Intensive care.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary embolism, and asthma that require intensive respiratory monitoring) and synergistic effects of obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, are anticipated to increase.

Development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices

Clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry

The evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.

Market Restraints:

High cost of capnography equipment is acting as a major restraint for the market.

Lack of skilled professional

Key Insights Of The Report:

Macro Indicator Analysis Of Capnography Equipment Market

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Capnography Equipment Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1. Preface

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Key Research Objectives

1.4 Research Highlights

Section 2. Assumptions

Section 3. Research Methodology

Section 4. Executive Summary

Section 5. Market Overview

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Key Trends Analysis

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7 Price Trend Analysis

Section 6. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

Section 7. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

Section 8. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

Section 9. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

Section 10. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

Section 11. Competition Landscape



11.1 Market Player – Competition Dashboard



11.2 Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)

Section 12. Key Takeaways

Conclusively, this Capnography Equipment Market report will provide you a clear view of each fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

