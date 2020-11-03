Capnography Equipment Market: Competitor Insights, Industry Driven Factors And Future Demand To 2026 | Top Players- Diamedica (UK) Limited, Edan Instruments Inc., Nonin

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Capnography Equipment Market”
The Global Capnography Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 297.10 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 425.75 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices, clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry and the evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.
The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :
- Medtronic
- Smiths Group plc
- Masimo
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Diamedica (UK) Limited
- Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.
- Edan Instruments
- Nonin.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- and Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Infinium Medical
- Burtons Medical Equipment
- Zoll Medical
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.
- Schiller
- Criticare Technologies
- Hill-Rom Holdings
- Axetris Ag.
Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Market Definition: Global Capnography Equipment Market
Capnograph is the device which is used to measure the Carbon di-oxide present in the patient’s body while exhalation which depicts the graphical representation of CO2 concentration versus time or expired volume of CO2 during the respiration periodical cycle. It is majorly used during Anesthesia and Intensive care.
Market Drivers:
- Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary embolism, and asthma that require intensive respiratory monitoring) and synergistic effects of obesity, and unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, are anticipated to increase.
- Development of portable/point-of-care capnography devices
- Clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry
- The evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography.
Market Restraints:
- High cost of capnography equipment is acting as a major restraint for the market.
- Lack of skilled professional
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Section 1. Preface
- 1.1 Market Definition and Scope
- 1.2 Market Segmentation
- 1.3 Key Research Objectives
- 1.4 Research Highlights
Section 2. Assumptions
Section 3. Research Methodology
Section 4. Executive Summary
Section 5. Market Overview
- 5.1 Market Drivers
- 5.2 Market Restraints
- 5.3 Market Opportunities
- 5.4 Key Trends Analysis
- 5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- 5.6 Industry SWOT Analysis
- 5.7 Price Trend Analysis
Section 6. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
Section 7. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category
Section 8. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use
Section 9. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
Section 10. Global Capnography Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
Section 11. Competition Landscape
- 11.1 Market Player – Competition Dashboard
- 11.2 Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)
Section 12. Key Takeaways
