Capnography Devices Market Report, Size, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Capnography Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global capnography devices market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Capnography devices are the medical equipment used to measure the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient’s bloodstream. These devices are used during anesthesia-based procedures to ensure ample oxygen for the patient throughout the surgery. Capnography devices are mainly handheld, standalone, and multi-parameter devices based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also help in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress along with providing a real-time response on treatment effects and shock detection.

Market Trends

The rising geriatric population, along with the high prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), is driving the demand for capnography devices. During the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, these devices also help in monitoring the coronavirus patients undergoing intensive care. Furthermore, the rapid development of technologically advanced devices for convenient connectivity, easy sterilization, and accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances is also inducing the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by the integration with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy, and miniaturized multi-gas monitors to attain accurate and adjustable flow rate. Additionally, several upgradations in the healthcare sector, along with the introduction of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

Capnography Devices Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.

Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Drägerwerk AG

EDAN Instruments Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Infinium Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Smiths Medical Md Inc.

Zoe Medical Incorporated

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Capnometers

Accessories

Breakup by Product Type:

Handheld

Conventional

Breakup by Technology:

Main-stream

Side-stream

Micro-stream

Breakup by Application:

Trauma and Emergency Care

Cardiac Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

