Capnography Devices Market Report, Size, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2025
the global capnography devices market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Capnography devices are the medical equipment used to measure the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) present in the patient’s bloodstream. These devices are used during anesthesia-based procedures to ensure ample oxygen for the patient throughout the surgery. Capnography devices are mainly handheld, standalone, and multi-parameter devices based on main-, side- and micro-stream technologies. They also help in diagnosing the cause of respiratory distress along with providing a real-time response on treatment effects and shock detection.
Market Trends
The rising geriatric population, along with the high prevalence of respiratory and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), is driving the demand for capnography devices. During the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, these devices also help in monitoring the coronavirus patients undergoing intensive care. Furthermore, the rapid development of technologically advanced devices for convenient connectivity, easy sterilization, and accurate monitoring of non-intubated substances is also inducing the market growth. The market is further catalyzed by the integration with photodetectors, molecular correlation spectroscopy, and miniaturized multi-gas monitors to attain accurate and adjustable flow rate. Additionally, several upgradations in the healthcare sector, along with the introduction of portable and point-of-care (POC) capnography devices, are further anticipated to drive the market growth.
Market Segmentation:
Key Players:
Some of these key players include:
Some of these key players include:
- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
- Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd.
- Criticare Technologies Inc. (Opto Cardiac Care Limited)
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
- Drägerwerk AG
- EDAN Instruments Inc.
- Hill-Rom Services Inc.
- Infinium Medical
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Nonin Medical Inc.
- Smiths Medical Md Inc.
- Zoe Medical Incorporated
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, product type, technology, application, end-user and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Capnometers
- Accessories
Breakup by Product Type:
- Handheld
- Conventional
Breakup by Technology:
- Main-stream
- Side-stream
- Micro-stream
Breakup by Application:
- Trauma and Emergency Care
- Cardiac Care
- Respiratory Monitoring
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
