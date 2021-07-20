Capitol Attack: Republicans Nominate Board Members | free press

Trump supporters stormed the US Congress seat in Washington on January 6, killing five people. Now a dual body should clarify the background.

Washington (AP) – After disputes over the US House of Representatives committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives nominated his candidates for the body.

Kevin McCarthy revealed the names of five Republicans, all of whom are believed to be supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump. Among them is Congressman Jim Jordan, one of the most ardent Trump supporters. Also on the list are Jim Banks, Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls.

Democratic Speaker of the Chamber of Congress, Nancy Pelosi, has yet to approve the MPs. Previously, the committee had repeatedly sparked heated discussions between Democrats and Republicans. Pelosi recently announced that it would appoint Republican Liz Cheney to the body in addition to seven MPs from her party. Cheney is a recognized critic of Trump and was voted out of a leadership position in her parliamentary faction in mid-May under pressure from him.

McCarthy was “shocked” by Pelosi’s decision at the time. He had left open whether members of his parliamentary group other than Cheney would be involved in the appointed committee. The fact that McCarthy has now nominated members of his party indicates that Republicans want to join the committee. The first hearing is scheduled for next week. Members of the Capitol Police Department and police officers from the capital Washington will be heard.

The commission must investigate the background of the attack on the Capitol. Trump supporters stormed the US Congress seat in Washington on Jan. 6. Five people were killed, including a police officer. Trump had to face impeachment proceedings before the attack because he had previously incited his supporters in a speech. However, at the end of the trial, the Republican was acquitted.